Paninis in Saint Louis

Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Cuban Panini
|$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
|Shrimp BLT Panini
|$9.25
Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.
|Jerk Jackfruit Panini
|$9.00
Vegan Caribbean jerk jackfruit, cabbage, and mango slaw
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Parm Panini
|$13.00
Tender breast, light Italian breading, marinara, melted mozz
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$7.59
cheddar, white cheddar, and tomato, served on sourdough
|PB&J Panini
|$8.89
peanut butter, strawberry jelly, with cheddar & bacon on a sourdough (panini)
|Turkey Panini
|$8.99
roasted turkey, white cheddar, tomato, onion, served on sourdough
Have A Cow Cattle Company
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$12.50
Seasonal flame roasted vegetables, cheese and mayo served panini style
UKraft
8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Chicken Caprese Panini
|$8.75
Chicken , Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie.
|Turkey Club Panini
|$8.00
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
|Italian Panini
|$8.75
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot