Paninis in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Panini$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Shrimp BLT Panini$9.25
Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.
Jerk Jackfruit Panini$9.00
Vegan Caribbean jerk jackfruit, cabbage, and mango slaw
More about Ukraft
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Panini$13.00
Tender breast, light Italian breading, marinara, melted mozz
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Panini$7.59
cheddar, white cheddar, and tomato, served on sourdough
PB&J Panini$8.89
peanut butter, strawberry jelly, with cheddar & bacon on a sourdough (panini)
Turkey Panini$8.99
roasted turkey, white cheddar, tomato, onion, served on sourdough
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

 

Have A Cow Cattle Company

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Veggie Panini$12.50
Seasonal flame roasted vegetables, cheese and mayo served panini style
More about Have A Cow Cattle Company
Chicken Caprese Panini image

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Panini$8.75
Chicken , Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie.
Turkey Club Panini$8.00
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
Italian Panini$8.75
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot
More about UKraft

