Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve pastries

The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brie Puff Pastry$12.00
More about The Frisco Barroom
Item pic

 

Winslow's Table

7213 Delmar Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Pastry Platter$32.00
Perfect for morning meetings, weekend get-together, or family gatherings, our Breakfast Pastry Box features popular breakfast pastries in a smaller size (perfect for having two, or three).
Includes the current seasonal variation of our famous fresh-baked muffins, scones, pop tarts, and cinnamon coffee cake.
Can be nut-free on request.
Choice of sweet or savory scone!
Must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.
More about Winslow's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

French Toast

Tossed Salad

Quiche Lorraine

Shrimp Quesadillas

Penne

Shrimp Wraps

Salmon

Seafood Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston