Pepperoni pizza in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|6 Wings
|$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
|Wild Mushroom Pizza
|$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|OG Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
|Toasted Ravioli
|$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
PIZZA
Pizzeria Da Gloria
2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis
|Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
|Bonci Pizza
|$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley