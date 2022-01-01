Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Slow roasted beef griddled with green peppers, caramelized onions, giardiniera(pickled vegetables), finished with melted provolone and liquid gold cheese sauce. Served on toasted French bread.
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$8.49
Steak, onion, green pepper, topped with cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, onion, green pepper, over a secret sauce as the base
Philly Cheesesteak (HH)
Steak, onion, green pepper, over a secret sauce as the base
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Mike's Italian Beef image

 

Mike's Italian Beef

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Thinly sliced ribeye served on a hoagie with onions, peppers and provolone cheese.
More about Mike's Italian Beef

