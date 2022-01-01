Pho in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pho
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves
|Beef Pho Broth
|$5.00
|Pho Noodles
|$4.00
|Chicken Pho Broth
|$5.00
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Pho Beef
|$16.00
Friend and pho. Rice noodles, beef slices, bean sprouts, and green onion in special pho beef broth
|Pho Chicken
|$15.00
A hearty serving of rice noodles, chicken breast, bean sprouts, and green onion in special rich chicken broth