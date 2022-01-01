Po boy in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve po boy
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.49
Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.49
Hand-dipped beer batter. Served with house-made cajun remoulade sauce tomatoes, lettuce and red onion on a toasted hoagie roll
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|New Orleans Style Roast Beef Po'Boy
|$14.00
Slow roasted beef simmered in a gravy bath. Served on toasted French Bread and dressed with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles and mayo. You are going to want extra napkins!
|Cod Po'Boy
|$14.25
Crispy cod filets topped tartar sauce and coleslaw on a toasted French bread
|Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich
|$15.25
Golden fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce on toasted french bread
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Seafood Po’ Boy
|$15.00
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.99
Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Italian Po Boy
|$11.99
58HUNDRED
5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.00
breaded shrimp, marinated tomato, house pickles, lettuce, sriracha remoulade, garlic herb fries
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.00
Traditional Po’Boy Loaded with Hand Breaded Popcorn
Shrimp, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade Sauce
- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll
Mike's Italian Beef
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|Catfish Po'boy
|$12.00
Catfish filet bread in cornmeal. Comes with tomato, shredded lettuce and remoulade