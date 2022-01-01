Po boy in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.49
Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.49
Hand-dipped beer batter. Served with house-made cajun remoulade sauce tomatoes, lettuce and red onion on a toasted hoagie roll
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New Orleans Style Roast Beef Po'Boy$14.00
Slow roasted beef simmered in a gravy bath. Served on toasted French Bread and dressed with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles and mayo. You are going to want extra napkins!
Cod Po'Boy$14.25
Crispy cod filets topped tartar sauce and coleslaw on a toasted French bread
Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich$15.25
Golden fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce on toasted french bread
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Po’ Boy$15.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$12.99
Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll
More about Three Kings Public House
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Po Boy$11.99
More about Citizen Kane's Marketplace
58HUNDRED image

 

58HUNDRED

5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
breaded shrimp, marinated tomato, house pickles, lettuce, sriracha remoulade, garlic herb fries
More about 58HUNDRED
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Traditional Po’Boy Loaded with Hand Breaded Popcorn
Shrimp, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade Sauce
- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Mike's Italian Beef image

 

Mike's Italian Beef

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po'boy$12.00
Catfish filet bread in cornmeal. Comes with tomato, shredded lettuce and remoulade
More about Mike's Italian Beef
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

 

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
lightly battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, and house-made remoulade on a hoagie roll
More about BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

