Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve pork chops

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork Chops$18.95
Broiled Pork Chops$18.95
More about Pietro's
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$14.00
8 oz. center cut pork chop served grilled or fried
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Smoked Pork Chop$16.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Item pic

 

The Block

146 W Lockwood Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$24.00
seared pork chop, yukon gold potatoes, Italian sausage, peppers & onions, green beans, pineapple butter, spicy honey
More about The Block
Item pic

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$22.00
10 oz. bone-in pork chop, with green apple chutney and choice of two sides.
More about The Frisco Barroom
OL HENRY RESTAURANT image

 

OL HENRY RESTAURANT

8600 Airport Road, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Pork Chops and 3 Sides$24.00
Pork Chop Only$6.99
More about OL HENRY RESTAURANT
58HUNDRED image

 

58HUNDRED

5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$25.00
roasted yukon gold potatoes, house-smoked pork belly, roasted root vegetables, shaved brussels sprouts, pork jus
More about 58HUNDRED
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$28.00
More about Bartolino's South
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$17.00
Brown sugar brined pork chop in an apple and onion demi-glace, served with mashed potatoes & veggies
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Little Fox image

 

Little Fox

2800 Shenandoah Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$36.00
'nduja-marinated Newman Farms pork, soft polenta, grilled cauliflower, bagna cauda
More about Little Fox

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Kale Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cornbread

Wedge Salad

Steak Quesadillas

Fried Pickles

Teriyaki Salmon

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston