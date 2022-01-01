Pork chops in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Pietro's
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Fried Pork Chops
|$18.95
|Broiled Pork Chops
|$18.95
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Pork Chop
|$14.00
8 oz. center cut pork chop served grilled or fried
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Chicken Fried Smoked Pork Chop
|$16.00
More about The Block
The Block
146 W Lockwood Ave, St Louis
|Pork Chop
|$24.00
seared pork chop, yukon gold potatoes, Italian sausage, peppers & onions, green beans, pineapple butter, spicy honey
More about The Frisco Barroom
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Pork Chop
|$22.00
10 oz. bone-in pork chop, with green apple chutney and choice of two sides.
More about OL HENRY RESTAURANT
OL HENRY RESTAURANT
8600 Airport Road, Berkeley
|3 Pork Chops and 3 Sides
|$24.00
|Pork Chop Only
|$6.99
More about 58HUNDRED
58HUNDRED
5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Pork Chop
|$25.00
roasted yukon gold potatoes, house-smoked pork belly, roasted root vegetables, shaved brussels sprouts, pork jus
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Pork Chop
|$17.00
Brown sugar brined pork chop in an apple and onion demi-glace, served with mashed potatoes & veggies