Potstickers in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve potstickers
More about The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis
|CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA
|$25.00
PROSCIUTTO, SAGE & PEA RISOTTO, PARMESAN FONDUE, MARSALA DEMI GLAZE
|BEET & KALE
|$12.00
BABY KALE, RED & GOLDEN BEETS, CREAMY CAMBOZOLA DRESSING, CANDIED ORANGE PEEL, TOASTED HAZELNUT
|BABY SPINACH
|$11.00
CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE
More about Chao Baan
Chao Baan
4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis
|Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts