Pudding in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve pudding

Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$10.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
More about Cyrano's
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$5.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Bread Pudding$5.50
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Three Kings Public House image

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Balkan Treat Box image

 

Balkan Treat Box

8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.9 (799 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ORANGE BROWN SUGAR SOMUN PUDDING$9.00
ORANGE BROWN SUGAR SOMUN PUDDING
More about Balkan Treat Box
Schlafly Bottleworks image

 

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Pudding$9.25
Our classic date sponge cake & toffee sauce served with house-made whipped cream
More about Schlafly Bottleworks
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$3.99
More about New York Grill (3)
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$8.00
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Item pic

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Bread Pudding$34.00
w/ smoked bacon toasted pecan butter (12 sizeable portions)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Small Batch image

 

Small Batch

3001 Locust, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$9.00
More about Small Batch
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Bartolino's South
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Pudding$9.25
Our classic date sponge cake & toffee sauce served with house-made whipped cream
Apple Pie Bread Pudding$9.25
Bread pudding with streusel crumb topping, caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream.
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.00
Traditional bread pudding made with our Vermont Night, and creme anglaise
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Bread Pudding$9.00
More about The Blue Duck

