Quiche in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve quiche
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|Quiche
|$6.35
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Latte Iced
|$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Superfood Bowl
|$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
Kaldi's Coffee
700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk