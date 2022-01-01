Reuben in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve reuben
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Cuban
|$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
|Schlafly Burger
|$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
|Reuben
|$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Reuben
|$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing