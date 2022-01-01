Reuben in Saint Louis

The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Wings$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
More about The Frisco Barroom
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
Schlafly Burger$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
More about Beffa's
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Lester's

