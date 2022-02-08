Risotto in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve risotto
Pastaria
7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
|Pistachio Ravioli
|$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
SEAFOOD
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Winter Risotto
|$20.00
golden & candy stripe beets, leeks, tuscan kale, goat cheese, toasted pistachios
Truffles Restaurant
9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis
|Truffle Risotto
|$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$32.00
crispy polenta cake, braised cremini mushrooms, herb jus
|Truffles Frites
|$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise