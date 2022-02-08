Risotto in Saint Louis

Pastaria image

 

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Pistachio Ravioli$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Pastaria
Cobalt Smoke & Sea image

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Risotto$20.00
golden & candy stripe beets, leeks, tuscan kale, goat cheese, toasted pistachios
More about Cobalt Smoke & Sea
Truffles Restaurant image

 

Truffles Restaurant

9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Risotto$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
Roasted Chicken Breast$32.00
crispy polenta cake, braised cremini mushrooms, herb jus
Truffles Frites$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
More about Truffles Restaurant
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Risotto$21.00
More about Bartolino's South

Map

Map

