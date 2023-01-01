Salad bowl in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves
|Salad Bowl
|$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with spring mix. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll. *contains nuts
More about Lulu's Local Eatery
Lulu's Local Eatery
3201 South Grand Blvd, Saint Louis
|*Spicy* Spring Roll Bowl Salad (GF)
|$12.99
Rice noodles served with cilantro, green onions, crispy watermelon radish, cucumber, pickled red onion and pickled carrots, covered in our house spicy spring roll dressing then garnished with crushed peanuts and sesame seeds