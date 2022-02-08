Salmon in Saint Louis

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
with chocolate ganache
Hi-Pointe Single Burger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
More about Cyrano's
Cobalt Smoke & Sea image

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Caught Salmon$28.00
skin on & pan roasted, japanese sweet potatoes & turnips, mushroom shoyu glazed broccolini, watermelon radish, basil pesto
More about Cobalt Smoke & Sea
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish
Big Sky Cafe image

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Seared Crab Cakes$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
Dark Chocolate Mousse$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
Schlafly Burger$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Beets & Bones image

 

Beets & Bones

8401 Maryland Ave, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Toast$13.00
Pumpernickel Sourdough, Avocado Schmeer, Whipped Cream Cheese, Smoked Pastrami Salmon, Caperberries, Pickled Shallot, Honey Mustard, Micro Herbs
Sweet Green$10.00
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Lemon
Chicken Sancocho$14.00
Chicken Bone Broth,Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cumin Scented Plantains, Roasted Corn & Poblano, Culantro, Sweet Potato, Bell Peppers, Quinoa, Kale Edamame Blend Micro Greens, Chili Crisp
More about Beets & Bones
Hi Pointe Drive In image

 

Hi Pointe Drive In

1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
SALMON BLT$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
More about Hi Pointe Drive In

