Salmon in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve salmon
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.50
with chocolate ganache
|Hi-Pointe Single Burger
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
SEAFOOD
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Wild Caught Salmon
|$28.00
skin on & pan roasted, japanese sweet potatoes & turnips, mushroom shoyu glazed broccolini, watermelon radish, basil pesto
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Skillet Seared Crab Cakes
|$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
|Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Cuban
|$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
|Schlafly Burger
|$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
|Reuben
|$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
Beets & Bones
8401 Maryland Ave, Clayton
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$13.00
Pumpernickel Sourdough, Avocado Schmeer, Whipped Cream Cheese, Smoked Pastrami Salmon, Caperberries, Pickled Shallot, Honey Mustard, Micro Herbs
|Sweet Green
|$10.00
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Lemon
|Chicken Sancocho
|$14.00
Chicken Bone Broth,Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cumin Scented Plantains, Roasted Corn & Poblano, Culantro, Sweet Potato, Bell Peppers, Quinoa, Kale Edamame Blend Micro Greens, Chili Crisp
Hi Pointe Drive In
1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
|SALMON BLT
|$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry