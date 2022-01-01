Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$14.00
Yes, the Caesar salad originated in Mexico! Our has grilled salmon, romaine, pepitas, tomato, avocado, cotija, creamy caesar dressing with a hint of chipotle. Gluten free.
More about Diego's Cantina
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF GRILLED SALMON SALAD$14.00
Grilled salmon on top of mixed greens, cucumner, tomatoes, red onion & feta cheese. Served with lemon dill dressing.
GRILLED SALMON SALAD$14.00
Grilled salmon on top of mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion & feta cheese. Served with lemon dill dressing.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
More about Bartolino's South
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salmon Salad$18.25
Baby spinach, salmon, almonds, feta & red onion tossed with a creamy citrus dressing
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Item pic

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ivy-Roasted Salmon Vegetable Salad$16.25
Grilled salmon, bibb lettuce, asparagus, zucchini, corn, red beets, grape tomatoes & scallions with balsamic dressing
More about City Coffee and Creperie

