Salmon salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve salmon salad
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Yes, the Caesar salad originated in Mexico! Our has grilled salmon, romaine, pepitas, tomato, avocado, cotija, creamy caesar dressing with a hint of chipotle. Gluten free.
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|GF GRILLED SALMON SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled salmon on top of mixed greens, cucumner, tomatoes, red onion & feta cheese. Served with lemon dill dressing.
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Spinach Salmon Salad
|$18.25
Baby spinach, salmon, almonds, feta & red onion tossed with a creamy citrus dressing