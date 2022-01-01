Sashimi in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sashimi$18.75
8 slices of eel
Tuna Sashimi$18.75
8 slices of tuna
Red Snapper Sashimi$15.75
8 slices of red snapper
More about Drunken Fish
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Medium Sashimi Combo$29.00
12 pc chefs choice assorted fish
Small Sashimi Combo$17.00
6 pc chefs choice assorted fish
Sashimi Special$16.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Medium Sashimi Combo$29.00
12 pc chefs choice assorted fish
Small Sashimi Combo$17.00
6 pc chefs choice assorted fish
Sashimi Special$16.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Consumer pic

 

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi 10$22.00
10 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi
More about Zushi
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna & Salmon Sashimi$19.50
Combination of tuna and salmon sashimi (4 pc each)
Sashimi with a Kick$18.75
Selection of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and red snapper with a sweet and spicy korean
pepper sauce
Tuna Sashimi$18.75
8 slices of tuna
More about Drunken Fish
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi 12 pc$30.00
Your choice of 12 pieces of Sashimi on ice.
More about Blue Ocean
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Clayton

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Deluxe$30.00
Chef's Choice 21pcs Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi App(4)$9.00
Sashimi Regular$23.00
chef's choice 15pc Sashimi
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Medium Sashimi Combo$29.00
12 pc chefs choice assorted fish
Small Sashimi Combo$17.00
6 pc chefs choice assorted fish
Sashimi Special$16.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Special ( 12 pc)$17.00
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 yellowtail
Tuna Salmon Sashimi (6 pc )$11.00
Salmon Sashimi (6pc )$11.00
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

