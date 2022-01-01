Sashimi in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Eel Sashimi
|$18.75
8 slices of eel
|Tuna Sashimi
|$18.75
8 slices of tuna
|Red Snapper Sashimi
|$15.75
8 slices of red snapper
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Medium Sashimi Combo
|$29.00
12 pc chefs choice assorted fish
|Small Sashimi Combo
|$17.00
6 pc chefs choice assorted fish
|Sashimi Special
|$16.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Medium Sashimi Combo
|$29.00
12 pc chefs choice assorted fish
|Small Sashimi Combo
|$17.00
6 pc chefs choice assorted fish
|Sashimi Special
|$16.00
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Sashimi 10
|$22.00
10 Slices of fresh raw ﬁsh, chef’s selection
More about Drunken Fish
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Tuna & Salmon Sashimi
|$19.50
Combination of tuna and salmon sashimi (4 pc each)
|Sashimi with a Kick
|$18.75
Selection of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and red snapper with a sweet and spicy korean
pepper sauce
|Tuna Sashimi
|$18.75
8 slices of tuna
More about Blue Ocean
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Sashimi 12 pc
|$30.00
Your choice of 12 pieces of Sashimi on ice.
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
Sushi Ai Clayton
4 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$30.00
Chef's Choice 21pcs Sashimi
|Salmon Sashimi App(4)
|$9.00
|Sashimi Regular
|$23.00
chef's choice 15pc Sashimi
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi Bars
7726 Forsyth, Clayton
|Medium Sashimi Combo
|$29.00
12 pc chefs choice assorted fish
|Small Sashimi Combo
|$17.00
6 pc chefs choice assorted fish
|Sashimi Special
|$16.00