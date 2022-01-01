Shrimp burritos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.
Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Shrimp Burrito
|$15.00
Large burrito loaded with ten seasoned shrimp, guacamole, pineapple, tomato, onion, cilantro, cabbage and chipotle crema in a non-gmo tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
More about Rosalito's - Des Peres
Rosalito's - Des Peres
12796 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Shrimp Burrito
|$17.00