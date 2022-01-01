Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.99
Shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and your choice of regular or mojo spicy with Mexican cheese blend, Queso Fresco, & cream cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
More about Amigos Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Meatball Subs

Chicken Parmesan

Pancakes

Veggie Sandwiches

Pad Thai

Donburi

Curry

Shrimp Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston