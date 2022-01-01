Shrimp rolls in Saint Louis

Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Zushi image

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
California$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
More about Zushi
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
(tempura shrimp, japanese mayo, avocado, masago,
eel sauce.*masago are raw*
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

