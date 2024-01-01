Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp soup

El Indio- Manchester

9865 Manchester Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Soup$12.99
Chunks of shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & avocado
More about El Indio- Manchester
Sushi Ai- Downtown

910 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Udon Soup$10.99
More about Sushi Ai- Downtown

