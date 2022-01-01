Shumai in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shumai
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Shumai
|$6.00
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Nami Ramen
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Shumai (4)
|$6.00
Steamed dumpling with Shrimp.
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Shumai
|$6.00
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
Sushi Ai Clayton
4 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Shrimp Shumai(6)
|$5.25
6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings ( or Fried on Requested)