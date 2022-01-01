Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shumai

Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shumai$6.00
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shumai (4)$6.00
Steamed dumpling with Shrimp.
More about Nami Ramen
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shumai$6.00
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Clayton

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai(6)$5.25
6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings ( or Fried on Requested)
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shumai$6.00
6 pc steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars

