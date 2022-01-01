Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves

20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bao Sliders$8.00
Fluffy steamed flour buns topped with fresh veggies and choice of protein. A Taiwanese favorite with a Vietnamese flair!
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugarfire Smoked Pork Sliders$10.00
Slaw, St. Louie Sweet BBQ Sauce, American Cheese on Cyrano's Special Rolls
More about Cyrano's
Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Breakfast Sliders$8.50
3 Breakfast Sliders of your choice. Mix and Match however you like. Let us know in the special instruction the 3 you choose.
Bacon Egg and Cheese Slider$3.00
Bacon , Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Slider$3.00
Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
More about Ukraft
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sliders$11.99
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade
Gyro Sliders$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita bread for $1!
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Sliders$11.99
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade.
Gyro Sliders$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita for $1!
More about Three Kings Public House
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Slider Trio$14.50
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Sliders$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita for $1!
Tuna Sliders$11.99
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade.
More about Three Kings Public House
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNER SLIDERS$14.00
3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS$15.00
3 mini breaded chicken breasts topped with our buffalo sauce w/ pepper jack cheese & ranch.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sliders$17.00
House-made pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes, with mixed greens & tomato, topped with rémoulade
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Sliders$14.95
Deli Sliders$14.95
More about Lester's
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Slider Bar (Min 10 People)$10.75
Burgers, Crispy, Grilled Chicken served with all the condiments so you can dress it just the way you like
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

