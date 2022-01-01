Sliders in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve sliders
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves
|Bao Sliders
|$8.00
Fluffy steamed flour buns topped with fresh veggies and choice of protein. A Taiwanese favorite with a Vietnamese flair!
More about Cyrano's
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Sugarfire Smoked Pork Sliders
|$10.00
Slaw, St. Louie Sweet BBQ Sauce, American Cheese on Cyrano's Special Rolls
More about Ukraft
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|3 Breakfast Sliders
|$8.50
3 Breakfast Sliders of your choice. Mix and Match however you like. Let us know in the special instruction the 3 you choose.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Slider
|$3.00
Bacon , Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
|Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Slider
|$3.00
Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
More about Three Kings Public House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Tuna Sliders
|$11.99
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade
|Gyro Sliders
|$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita bread for $1!
More about Three Kings Public House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Tuna Sliders
|$11.99
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade.
|Gyro Sliders
|$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita for $1!
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|BBQ Slider Trio
|$14.50
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Gyro Sliders
|$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita for $1!
|Tuna Sliders
|$11.99
Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|CORNER SLIDERS
|$14.00
3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$15.00
3 mini breaded chicken breasts topped with our buffalo sauce w/ pepper jack cheese & ranch.
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$17.00
House-made pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes, with mixed greens & tomato, topped with rémoulade