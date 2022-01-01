Spaghetti and meatballs in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pietro$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
Pasta Con Broccoli$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
Cannelloni$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Pietro's
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
PORCINI REGINETTE$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Vegetables$8.00
lemon, thyme and Calabrian chiles
Octopus$20.00
braised with fennel salsiccia in a spicy tomato broth
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
tarragon beets, baby arugula, white onion, with pistachio encrusted goat cheese truffle
More about Peno Soul Food

