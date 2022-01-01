Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Crisp Pita Chips
Quart Spinach & Artichoke Dip$30.00
with crispy pita chips
More about Cyrano's
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Spinach + Artichoke + dip. Served w/warm pita
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.50
Housemade Spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesean and chopped tomatoes. Served with parmesean pita chips.
GF SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.50
House made Spinach artichoke dip topped with Parmesan and chopped tomatoes. Served with corn tortilla chips.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Served warm with tricolored tortilla chips
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Served with tortilla chips
More about The Blue Duck

