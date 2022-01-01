Spinach and artichoke dip in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Crisp Pita Chips
|Quart Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$30.00
with crispy pita chips
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Spinach + Artichoke + dip. Served w/warm pita
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$10.50
Housemade Spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesean and chopped tomatoes. Served with parmesean pita chips.
|GF SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$10.50
House made Spinach artichoke dip topped with Parmesan and chopped tomatoes. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Served warm with tricolored tortilla chips