Steak fajitas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Carbon (Steak) Fajitas
|$15.95
steak al carbon, charred peppers and onions. served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Steak and Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Marinated steak & chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
|Marinated Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Marinated steak served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole.
Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapenos, or s small shredded cheese + .99
|Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.99
Marinated steak & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Steak+Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Fajita Steak
|Steak+Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Steak Fajita Tacos
|$16.00
|Steak Fajita Tacos
|$14.00