Steak salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

The Woodshack Soulard

1862 S. 10th street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$12.99
arugula, mixed greens, red onion, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, blue cheese dressing
More about The Woodshack Soulard
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Wedge Salad$22.00
grilled New York strip, calabrese garlic olive oil, gorgonzola cheese, baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onions, blue cheese dressing
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF STEAK SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
STEAK SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$16.00
Cajun Marinated Sirloin, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber,
Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cheddar, and Goat Cheese- Served
with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Circle 7 Ranch

