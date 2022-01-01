Steak salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve steak salad
More about The Woodshack Soulard
The Woodshack Soulard
1862 S. 10th street, Saint Louis
|Steak Salad
|$12.99
arugula, mixed greens, red onion, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, blue cheese dressing
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Steak and Wedge Salad
|$22.00
grilled New York strip, calabrese garlic olive oil, gorgonzola cheese, baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onions, blue cheese dressing
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|GF STEAK SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.