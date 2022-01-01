Steak sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Have A Cow Cattle Company
2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis
|The Triple S - Steak Sandwich
|$16.50
Have a Cow steak, sliced thin and grilled with peppers and onions,
topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$7.99
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$8.49
Steak, onion, green pepper, topped with cheese
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Steak Sandwich
|$16.99
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Steak Sandwich
|$20.00