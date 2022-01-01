Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$15.50
More about Pietro's
Have A Cow Cattle Company image

 

Have A Cow Cattle Company

2742 Lafayette Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Triple S - Steak Sandwich$16.50
Have a Cow steak, sliced thin and grilled with peppers and onions,
topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie
More about Have A Cow Cattle Company
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$7.99
More about New York Grill (3)
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$8.49
Steak, onion, green pepper, topped with cheese
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strip Steak Sandwich$12.95
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$16.99
More about Citizen Kane's Marketplace
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$20.00
More about Bartolino's South
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$14.50
Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Worcestershire Sauce, Sauteed
Mushrooms and Onions, and Provel Cheese- Served on a
Hand Crafted Roll.
More about Circle 7 Ranch

