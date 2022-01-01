Strawberry cheesecake in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Strawberry Cheesecake Makimono
|$12.50
(8 pc) New York style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream
|Strawberry Cheesecake Roll Platter
|$22.00
20 pieces. New York-style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream.
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries & a graham cracker swirl
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.99
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.25