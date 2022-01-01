Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve street tacos

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Carnita Tacos$11.95
2 crispy carnita tacos on double corn tortillas topped with pickled red onions, verde, cotija cheese & cilantro.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco 2-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style.
Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce.
Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Street Taco 4-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style.
Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce.
Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
More about Amigos Cantina
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant image

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$12.60
Traditional “street” tacos in white corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with poblano rice, tamalito, roasted salsa and lime.
Street Taco AC$5.00
Traditional “street” tacos in white corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with poblano rice, tamalito, roasted salsa and lime.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Taco Circus

4940 southwest ave, st louis

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Taco$3.50
Your choice of protein & tortilla, topped with cilantro & onion
More about Taco Circus

