Street tacos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve street tacos
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Street Carnita Tacos
|$11.95
2 crispy carnita tacos on double corn tortillas topped with pickled red onions, verde, cotija cheese & cilantro.
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Street Taco 2-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style.
Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce.
Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
|Street Taco 4-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style.
Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce.
Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Street Tacos
|$12.60
Traditional “street” tacos in white corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with poblano rice, tamalito, roasted salsa and lime.
|Street Taco AC
|$5.00
Traditional “street” tacos in white corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with poblano rice, tamalito, roasted salsa and lime.