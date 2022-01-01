Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.00
Romaine, spinach, arugala with beans, pico, longhorn, and meat of your choice in crispy tortilla bowl
More about Southwest Diner
Item pic

TACOS

Taco Buddha

7405 Pershing Ave, University City

Avg 4.7 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Buddha Baja Salad$8.50
Fresh spring greens, pico de gallo, radish, grilled corn salsa, avocado, toasted pepitas, cotija, and creamy Baja dressing on the side (Gluten free)
More about Taco Buddha
Item pic

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.99
Taco Salad Lunch$8.99
Lettuce, pico, black beans, corn, onions, bell peppers & Sunny's house made salsa.
Choice of Jalapeno Ranch, Avocado Crema or Sriracha Crema.
Add a Protein for a small up charge
More about Sunny's Cantina
Item pic

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rico Taco Salad$8.45
Chopped romaine, jack cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cilantro ranch, tortilla chips.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Puff Salad$11.99
Large fried flour tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, pork, or beef on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes & our Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream.
More about Amigos Cantina
Item pic

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.50
A Hacienda 1st to St. Louis! A crispy flour tortilla “bowl” filled with chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, marinated onions, avocado slices, queso añejo, black olives and your choice of seasoned beef or grilled chicken breast.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Taco Circus

4940 southwest ave, st louis

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$15.00
The classic! Take a pic.
More about Taco Circus

