Taco salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Southwest Diner
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, spinach, arugala with beans, pico, longhorn, and meat of your choice in crispy tortilla bowl
More about Taco Buddha
TACOS
Taco Buddha
7405 Pershing Ave, University City
|Taco Buddha Baja Salad
|$8.50
Fresh spring greens, pico de gallo, radish, grilled corn salsa, avocado, toasted pepitas, cotija, and creamy Baja dressing on the side (Gluten free)
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
|Taco Salad Lunch
|$8.99
Lettuce, pico, black beans, corn, onions, bell peppers & Sunny's house made salsa.
Choice of Jalapeno Ranch, Avocado Crema or Sriracha Crema.
Add a Protein for a small up charge
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Rico Taco Salad
|$8.45
Chopped romaine, jack cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cilantro ranch, tortilla chips.
More about Amigos Cantina
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Taco Puff Salad
|$11.99
Large fried flour tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, pork, or beef on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes & our Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
A Hacienda 1st to St. Louis! A crispy flour tortilla “bowl” filled with chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, marinated onions, avocado slices, queso añejo, black olives and your choice of seasoned beef or grilled chicken breast.