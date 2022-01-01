Tamales in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tamales
More about Nixta
Nixta
1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis
|1 Antojito
|$8.00
|Chicken Mole
|$26.00
|Smoked Pork Enchiladas
|$22.00
More about Southwest Diner
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|New Mexican Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
|Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble
|$8.25
Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread
|Breakfast Tamale Plate
|$13.25
Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries