Tamales in Saint Louis

Nixta image

 

Nixta

1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Antojito$8.00
Chicken Mole$26.00
Smoked Pork Enchiladas$22.00
More about Nixta
Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New Mexican Breakfast Burrito$7.25
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble$8.25
Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread
Breakfast Tamale Plate$13.25
Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries
More about Southwest Diner

