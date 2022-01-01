Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$18.50
8 oz. chicken breast grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds
More about Drunken Fish
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.00
Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in a savory teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and white rice
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Chicken Teriyaki (L)$10.95
Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
More about Zushi
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Cashew Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in teriyaki, cashews, croutons, and ranch dressing
Teriyaki Cashew Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in teriyaki, cashews, croutons, and ranch dressing
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$18.50
8 oz. chicken breast grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds
More about Drunken Fish
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu image

 

Zenwich - St. Louis

8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
More about Zenwich - St. Louis
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Teriyaki, Mixed Greens, Seaweed, Sesame, White Rice, Lemon.
More about Blue Ocean
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl$14.00
Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$13.00
House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll$14.00
grilled teriyaki chicken, cucumber, spring mixed, topped
with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Plate$17.00
Grilled teriyaki chicken served with stir fry veggies and steamed rice comes with miso soup or house salad
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

