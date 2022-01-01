Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$26.75
8 oz. salmon filet grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds. (Cook to requested temperature)
More about Drunken Fish
Sen Thai Asian Bistro

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled wild-caught salmon with our savory teriyaki sauce, broccoli and carrot served on a bed of white rice
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$14.95
Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki (L)$12.95
Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
More about Zushi
Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$26.75
8 oz. salmon filet grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds. (Cook to requested temperature)
More about Drunken Fish
1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Plate$19.00
Pan seared salmon served with veggies, steamed
rice.
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

