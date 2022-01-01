Teriyaki salmon in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$26.75
8 oz. salmon filet grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds. (Cook to requested temperature)
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.00
Grilled wild-caught salmon with our savory teriyaki sauce, broccoli and carrot served on a bed of white rice
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$14.95
Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
|Salmon Teriyaki (L)
|$12.95
Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$26.75
8 oz. salmon filet grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds. (Cook to requested temperature)