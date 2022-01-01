Thai salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Ukraft
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Spicy Thai Salad
|$11.50
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
|Spicy Thai Small Salad
|$9.50
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Full Thai Chicken Salad
|$24.00
romaine, grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro, peanut dressing
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$12.00
romaine, grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro, peanut dressing