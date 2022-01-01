Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve thai salad

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Thai Salad$11.50
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
Spicy Thai Small Salad$9.50
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
More about Ukraft
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Thai Chicken Salad$24.00
romaine, grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro, peanut dressing
Thai Chicken Salad$12.00
romaine, grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro, peanut dressing
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
UKraft image

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Thai Mini Salad$8.25
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
More about UKraft

