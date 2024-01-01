Tom yum soup in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tom yum soup
King and I
8039 Dale Avenue, Richmond Heights
|Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup
|$19.00
A combination of Thai vinaigrette and species to the broth with thin rice noodles bean sprouts. Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, ground chicken, crushed peanut, green onion and cilantro.
Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.00
Plump shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves,dressed with green onion in a spicy soup