Tom yum soup in Saint Louis

Item pic

 

King and I

8039 Dale Avenue, Richmond Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup$19.00
A combination of Thai vinaigrette and species to the broth with thin rice noodles bean sprouts. Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, ground chicken, crushed peanut, green onion and cilantro.
More about King and I
Consumer pic

 

Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Plump shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves,dressed with green onion in a spicy soup
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.
the B A O image

 

the B A O

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Yum soup$5.95
More about the B A O

