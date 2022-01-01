Tuna salad in Saint Louis
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Tuna Salad
|$8.95
Tuna Salad, Swiss, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Ital. Tuna Salad
Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.
Snarf's Sandwiches
614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Tuna Salad
|$9.50
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|World's Best Tuna Salad
|$18.95
1 lb portion of our housemade tuna salad made with confit tuna, olives, capers, red onion and aioli, fire roasted tomatoes, garlic chili vinaigrette
|World's Best Tuna Salad
|$12.00
confit tuna, olives, capers, red onion and aioli, fire roasted tomatoes, and garlic chili vinaigrette served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Tuscan Tuna Salad
|$17.00
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Tuna Salad
|$9.50
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Meramec Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.75
Spinach, tomato & low fat tuna salad
|Tuna Salad Only
|$11.25
Scoop of our house made Tuna Salad.
Frida's
622 North and South Rd., St. Louis
|Signature Tuna Salad, 8oz
|$3.50
|Tuna Salad: Pint
|$6.50
Chickpeas, celery, onion, seasoning, vegan mayo. (v/gf/sf)
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Tuna Salad
|$11.95
House-made chunky albacore tuna salad served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and rye bread
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Tuscan Tuna Salad
|$17.00
mixed field greens with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, cannellini beans and Italian dressing topped with grilled tuna steak