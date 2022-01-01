Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve tuna salad

Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.95
Tuna Salad, Swiss, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Amighetti's image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Ital. Tuna Salad
Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.
More about Amighetti's
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.50
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
World's Best Tuna Salad$18.95
1 lb portion of our housemade tuna salad made with confit tuna, olives, capers, red onion and aioli, fire roasted tomatoes, garlic chili vinaigrette
World's Best Tuna Salad$12.00
confit tuna, olives, capers, red onion and aioli, fire roasted tomatoes, and garlic chili vinaigrette served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Tuna Salad$17.00
More about Bartolino's South
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.50
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
City Coffee and Creperie image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meramec Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.75
Spinach, tomato & low fat tuna salad
Tuna Salad Only$11.25
Scoop of our house made Tuna Salad.
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Frida's image

 

Frida's

622 North and South Rd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Signature Tuna Salad, 8oz$3.50
Tuna Salad: Pint$6.50
Chickpeas, celery, onion, seasoning, vegan mayo. (v/gf/sf)
More about Frida's
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$11.95
House-made chunky albacore tuna salad served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and rye bread
More about Lester's
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Tuna Salad$17.00
mixed field greens with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, cannellini beans and Italian dressing topped with grilled tuna steak
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.95
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
More about Snarf's Sandwiches

