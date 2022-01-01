Turkey salad in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Salad$15.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Lona's LiL Eats image

 

Lona's LiL Eats

2199 California Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#4 Turkey Salad$11.25
smoked turkey | chopped salad mix | smoked vinaigrette
More about Lona's LiL Eats
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9200 Olive, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Caesar Salad$9.49
Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.95
Smoked turkey brast on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce with bacon, black olives, tomato, egg, avocado and bleu cheese with your choice of dressing
More about Lester's
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Salad$9.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza

