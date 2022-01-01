Turkey salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey salad
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Turkey Salad
|$15.00
Lona's LiL Eats
2199 California Ave, Saint Louis
|#4 Turkey Salad
|$11.25
smoked turkey | chopped salad mix | smoked vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9200 Olive, St. Louis
|Turkey Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Our take on this traditional salad is served with romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and topped with a heaping helping of our daily house-smoked turkey, a splash of freshly grated parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Smoked turkey brast on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce with bacon, black olives, tomato, egg, avocado and bleu cheese with your choice of dressing