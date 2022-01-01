Turkey wraps in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$12.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with cheddar cheese and mayo
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Turkey Sausage Egg White Wrap
|$11.00
egg whites, spinach, tomato & white cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Turkey Chipotle Wrap w/tax
|$11.25
Smoked turkey, creamy chipotle sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
|$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
Lona's LiL Eats
2199 California Ave, Saint Louis
|#8 Lemongrass Turkey Wrap ** PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**
|$11.25
smoked turkey | jasmine rice | lemongrass pesto | Sauce Contains Peanuts, Shellfish)
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
|$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
UKraft
8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wrap
|$7.00
Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
|$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
|$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Turkey Avocado Wrap
|$14.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cold smoked turkey, romaine lettuce, caramelized onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing