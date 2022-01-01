Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Wrap$12.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with cheddar cheese and mayo
More about Pietro's
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sausage Egg White Wrap$11.00
egg whites, spinach, tomato & white cheese
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Bootleggin' Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggin' Tavern

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Chipotle Wrap w/tax$11.25
Smoked turkey, creamy chipotle sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
More about Bootleggin' Tavern
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Lona's LiL Eats image

 

Lona's LiL Eats

2199 California Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8 Lemongrass Turkey Wrap ** PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**$11.25
smoked turkey | jasmine rice | lemongrass pesto | Sauce Contains Peanuts, Shellfish)
Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use
"Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
More about Lona's LiL Eats
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
UKraft image

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wrap$7.00
Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar
More about UKraft
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP$12.29
Smoked turkey, avocado smear, bacon, tomato, spring mix, White Cheddar cheese & peppercorn aioli
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Wrap$14.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch
More about Beffa's
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cold smoked turkey, romaine lettuce, caramelized onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
More about Lester's
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Ranch Wrap$12.00
Smoked turkey & cheese with romaine, tomatoes & ranch.
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

