Vegan sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
More about Bodega -
Bodega -
7923 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
|VEGAN Birdy's Breakfast Sandwich
|$18.00
A balanced breakfast sandwich for arm wrestlers.
JustEgg scramble, vegan breakfast sausage, Violife mature cheddar, and maple aioli on a Vitale's baguette.
More about Living Room Coffee and Kitchen - 2810 Sutton Blvd
Living Room Coffee and Kitchen - 2810 Sutton Blvd
2810 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich
|$13.00
Housemade almond based ricotta, sautéed spinach, sautéed artichoke served on a toasted roll
|Vegan Matcha Lemon Sandwich Cookie
|$3.25
|Vegan Sandwich Cookie With Cranberry Cream
|$3.25