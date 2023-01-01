Vegan sandwiches in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Bodega -

7923 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGAN Birdy's Breakfast Sandwich$18.00
A balanced breakfast sandwich for arm wrestlers.
JustEgg scramble, vegan breakfast sausage, Violife mature cheddar, and maple aioli on a Vitale's baguette.
More about Bodega -
Consumer pic

 

Living Room Coffee and Kitchen - 2810 Sutton Blvd

2810 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich$13.00
Housemade almond based ricotta, sautéed spinach, sautéed artichoke served on a toasted roll
Vegan Matcha Lemon Sandwich Cookie$3.25
Vegan Sandwich Cookie With Cranberry Cream$3.25
More about Living Room Coffee and Kitchen - 2810 Sutton Blvd

