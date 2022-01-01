Vegetable fried rice in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.00
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.00
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice