Vegetarian burritos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Kaldi's Coffee - Skinker
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
|Unwrapped Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|California "Vegetarian" Burrito
|$10.99
Refried beans, street corn, french fries, peppers, onions, queso, & guacamole.
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
|California "Vegetarian" Burrito
|$11.99
Just like the California burrito, but vegetarian friendly! Filled with black beans, house made refried beans, waffle fries, red and green bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, queso, & fresh guacomole.
Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!
Gluten Free: NO tortilla//Sub lettuce
Dairy Free: NO queso
Kaldi's Coffee - Neuroscience Research Building - WashU
4370 Duncan Avenue, St. Louis
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
|Unwrapped Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Kaldi's Coffee - Farrell Learning & Teaching Center - WashU
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
|Unwrapped Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla