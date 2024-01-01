Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian burritos in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid
Kaldi's Coffee - Skinker

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Unwrapped Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Skinker
Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California "Vegetarian" Burrito$10.99
Refried beans, street corn, french fries, peppers, onions, queso, & guacamole.
Great smothered with
one of our three house made sauces or without!
California "Vegetarian" Burrito$11.99
Just like the California burrito, but vegetarian friendly! Filled with black beans, house made refried beans, waffle fries, red and green bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, queso, & fresh guacomole.
Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!
Gluten Free: NO tortilla//Sub lettuce
Dairy Free: NO queso
More about Sunny's Cantina
Kaldi's Coffee - Neuroscience Research Building - WashU

4370 Duncan Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Neuroscience Research Building - WashU
SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent
Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Unwrapped Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU
Kaldi's Coffee - Farrell Learning & Teaching Center - WashU

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
Unwrapped Vegetarian Burrito$10.99
black beans, sauteed spinach, quinoa, potatoes, fresh mozzarella & fire
roasted salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Farrell Learning & Teaching Center - WashU

