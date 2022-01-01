Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Made Veggie Burger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Russian Dressing
More about Cyrano's
Item pic

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$13.50
Plant based soy free veggie patty topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Dam image

 

The Dam

3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Build Your Own Double Veggie Burger$9.00
Vegetarian.
Build Your Own Single Veggie Burger$6.00
Vegetarian.
More about The Dam
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER$14.00
PLANT BASED patty topped w/swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & KAYO sauce on a wheat roll.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Valley Veggie Burger w/ Cheese image

 

Mighty Me

1201 Market Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Valley Veggie Burger w/ Cheese$4.99
A plant based delight burger topped with cheese, pickles, fresh onions, and special sauce on a toasted bun.
#6 VALLEY VEGGIE BURGER$6.99
A Morning Star Original Meatless Patty topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato and MIGHTY ME ORIGINAL TOP SECRET SPECIAL BURGER SAUCE on a soft bun. SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK!
More about Mighty Me
Item pic

 

Nomad

1221 Tamm ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger
100% Vegetable Base (Contains Soy & Wheat) Locally Sourced
More about Nomad
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

Avg 4.2 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$8.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger

