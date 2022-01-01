Veggie burgers in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Cyrano's
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|House-Made Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Russian Dressing
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Veggie Burger
|$13.50
Plant based soy free veggie patty topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
More about The Dam
The Dam
3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis
|Build Your Own Double Veggie Burger
|$9.00
Vegetarian.
|Build Your Own Single Veggie Burger
|$6.00
Vegetarian.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER
|$14.00
PLANT BASED patty topped w/swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & KAYO sauce on a wheat roll.
More about Mighty Me
Mighty Me
1201 Market Street, Saint Louis
|Valley Veggie Burger w/ Cheese
|$4.99
A plant based delight burger topped with cheese, pickles, fresh onions, and special sauce on a toasted bun.
|#6 VALLEY VEGGIE BURGER
|$6.99
A Morning Star Original Meatless Patty topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato and MIGHTY ME ORIGINAL TOP SECRET SPECIAL BURGER SAUCE on a soft bun. SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK!
More about Nomad
Nomad
1221 Tamm ave, Saint Louis
|Veggie Burger
100% Vegetable Base (Contains Soy & Wheat) Locally Sourced