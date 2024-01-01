Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

 

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120

20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Noodles$4.00
Vermicelli Bowl$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with vermicelli noodles (rice noodles). Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll. *contains nuts
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
Item pic

 

Saigon Cafe - 10 North Euclid Avenue

10 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S8 Vermicelli Noodles$6.00
More about Saigon Cafe - 10 North Euclid Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Pretzels

Dumplings

Hash Browns

Cheesecake

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Honey Chicken

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (28 restaurants)

Ballwin

No reviews yet

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston