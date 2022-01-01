Waffles in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve waffles

Waffle Fries image

 

Kimchi Guys

282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$3.14
Golden waffle fries
More about Kimchi Guys
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA$25.00
PROSCIUTTO, SAGE & PEA RISOTTO, PARMESAN FONDUE, MARSALA DEMI GLAZE
BEET & KALE$12.00
BABY KALE, RED & GOLDEN BEETS, CREAMY CAMBOZOLA DRESSING, CANDIED ORANGE PEEL, TOASTED HAZELNUT
BABY SPINACH$11.00
CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE
More about The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
City Foundry Group - Press Waffle image

 

City Foundry Group - Press Waffle

3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cereal Waffles$8.50
Choose from 3 flavor combinations!
The Southern Belle$8.50
Fresh blueberries, tangy lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on our golden liege waffle.
The Happy Camper$8.50
SMORE'S! Cookie butter, chocolate syrup, and fire toasted marshmallows on our golden liege waffle.
More about City Foundry Group - Press Waffle
Kimchi Guys image

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
4-Piece Tender Combo$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
More about Kimchi Guys
Felix's Pizza Pub image

 

Felix's Pizza Pub

6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Waffle Fries$7.99
Queso, bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions
Waffle fries$4.99
Waffle fries with parmesan
More about Felix's Pizza Pub
Chicken & Waffle image

 

Fresno's Diner & Catering

2017 Grand Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$11.75
plate-sized waffle, off the grill, topped with maple syrup, whipped butter served with 4 golden chicken wings, and a crispy hashbrown.
More about Fresno's Diner & Catering
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR

No reviews yet
Takeout
BELGIAN WAFFLES$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

