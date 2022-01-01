Waffles in Saint Louis
Kimchi Guys
282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Waffle Fries
|$3.14
Golden waffle fries
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis
|CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA
|$25.00
PROSCIUTTO, SAGE & PEA RISOTTO, PARMESAN FONDUE, MARSALA DEMI GLAZE
|BEET & KALE
|$12.00
BABY KALE, RED & GOLDEN BEETS, CREAMY CAMBOZOLA DRESSING, CANDIED ORANGE PEEL, TOASTED HAZELNUT
|BABY SPINACH
|$11.00
CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE
City Foundry Group - Press Waffle
3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Cereal Waffles
|$8.50
Choose from 3 flavor combinations!
|The Southern Belle
|$8.50
Fresh blueberries, tangy lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on our golden liege waffle.
|The Happy Camper
|$8.50
SMORE'S! Cookie butter, chocolate syrup, and fire toasted marshmallows on our golden liege waffle.
Felix's Pizza Pub
6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$7.99
Queso, bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions
|Waffle fries
|$4.99
Waffle fries with parmesan
Fresno's Diner & Catering
2017 Grand Blvd, Saint Louis
|Chicken & Waffle
|$11.75
plate-sized waffle, off the grill, topped with maple syrup, whipped butter served with 4 golden chicken wings, and a crispy hashbrown.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
