Waldorf salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve waldorf salad
More about Fitz's Delmar Loop - 6605 Delmar Blvd
Fitz's Delmar Loop - 6605 Delmar Blvd
6605 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Waldorf Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Fitz's South County - 5244 S Lindbergh Blvd
Fitz's South County - 5244 S Lindbergh Blvd
5244 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis
|Waldorf Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing