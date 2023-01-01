Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waldorf salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve waldorf salad

Item pic

 

Fitz's Delmar Loop - 6605 Delmar Blvd

6605 Delmar Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waldorf Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Fitz's Delmar Loop - 6605 Delmar Blvd
Item pic

 

Fitz's South County - 5244 S Lindbergh Blvd

5244 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waldorf Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion and feta cheese crumbles, served with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Fitz's South County - 5244 S Lindbergh Blvd

Map

Map

