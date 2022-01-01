Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve wedge salad

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Iceberg Wedge Salad$12.00
Crisp Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
More about Cyrano's
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Wedge Salad$22.00
grilled New York strip, calabrese garlic olive oil, gorgonzola cheese, baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onions, blue cheese dressing
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Truffles Restaurant

9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$16.00
crispy fried crawfish, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, boiled egg, cayenne - buttermilk dressing
More about Truffles Restaurant
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$13.75
Little gem lettuce, peppered bacon, onion, soft-boiled egg & oven-dried tomato tossed with creamy bleu cheese dressing
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Wedge Salad$13.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing
More about Beffa's
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.95
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing
More about Lester's
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$9.00
More about Bartolino's Osteria

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Turkey Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Fried Rice

Egg Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston