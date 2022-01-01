Wedge salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve wedge salad
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Baby Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Crisp Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Steak and Wedge Salad
|$22.00
grilled New York strip, calabrese garlic olive oil, gorgonzola cheese, baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onions, blue cheese dressing
Truffles Restaurant
9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis
|Wedge Salad
|$16.00
crispy fried crawfish, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, boiled egg, cayenne - buttermilk dressing
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Wedge Salad
|$13.75
Little gem lettuce, peppered bacon, onion, soft-boiled egg & oven-dried tomato tossed with creamy bleu cheese dressing
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|The Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Dressing
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Wedge Salad
|$10.95
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing