Yogurt parfaits in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.00
More about Ukraft
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
UKraft image

 

UKraft

8182 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.00
More about UKraft
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
More about Kaldi's Coffee

