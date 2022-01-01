Yogurt parfaits in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.79
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$2.99
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey