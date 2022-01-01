Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown
More about Ukraft
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
|Cuban Panini
|$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
|Baja California Salad
|$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches
614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
|Turkey & Swiss
|Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)
|$1.45
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Rooster
Rooster
1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Vegan Slinger
|$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
|Schlafly Burger
|$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
|Reuben
|$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
634 Washington Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
|SWEET POTATO TOTS
|$3.00
sweet potato tots
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo