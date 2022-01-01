Brisket in Downtown

Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve brisket

Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
9 Oz Brisket Sandwich$17.00
9 ounces of brisket goodness served on an egg bun.
Brisket Mac N Cheese$12.00
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Brisket Plate image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket LB$22.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Salt + Smoke

