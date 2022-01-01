Brisket in Downtown
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|9 Oz Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
9 ounces of brisket goodness served on an egg bun.
|Brisket Mac N Cheese
|$12.00
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Brisket LB
|$22.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.