Chai lattes in
Downtown
/
Saint Louis
/
Downtown
/
Chai Lattes
Downtown restaurants that serve chai lattes
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte Large
$4.75
Chai Tea Latte Regular
$3.75
More about Ukraft
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$5.00
More about Chris' at the Docket
Rooster
1025 Washington Avenue, Saint Louis
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.50
More about Rooster
